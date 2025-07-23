Chevron (NYSE:CVX) cut 575 positions in the Houston area after it completed its merger deal with Hess, a Texas Workforce Commission filing said Wednesday.
The reductions were handed down on July 18 - the same day Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) takeover
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) cut 575 positions in the Houston area after it completed its merger deal with Hess, a Texas Workforce Commission filing said Wednesday.
The reductions were handed down on July 18 - the same day Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) takeover
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|CVX
|-
|-
|Chevron Corporation