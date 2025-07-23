Chevron sheds 575 positions as $53B Hess acquisition closed

Jul. 23, 2025 3:55 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX) StockBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
Chevron Reports $8.3 Billion Loss For Second Quarter

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) cut 575 positions in the Houston area after it completed its merger deal with Hess, a Texas Workforce Commission filing said Wednesday.

The reductions were handed down on July 18 - the same day Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) takeover

Recommended For You

About CVX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVX--
Chevron Corporation

Trending Analysis

Trending News