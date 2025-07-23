BNY and Goldman Sachs to bring money market funds to the blockchain

BNY Mellon Center

RiverNorthPhotography

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), also known as BNY, is teaming up with Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) to use blockchain technology developed by Goldman to keep a record of customers' ownership of certain money market funds ("MMF"), a

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GS
--
BK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News