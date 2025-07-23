- Molina Healthcare press release (NYSE:MOH): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.48 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $11.43B (+15.7% Y/Y) beats by $490M.
-
Guidance metrics are summarized below:
Full Year 2025 Guidance
Premium Revenue
$42.0B
Total Revenue
$44.0B
GAAP Net Income
$912M
Adjusted Net Income
$1,028M
GAAP EPS – Diluted
≥ $16.90
Adjusted EPS – Diluted
≥ $19.00
Diluted weighted average shares
54.1M
MCR
90.2%
Medicaid
90.9%
Medicare
90.0%
Marketplace
85.1%
GAAP G&A Ratio
6.7%
Adjusted G&A Ratio
6.6%
Effective Tax Rate
25.3%
GAAP Pre-tax Margin
2.8%
Adjusted Pre-tax Margin
3.1%
Molina Healthcare Non-GAAP EPS of $5.48 misses by $0.05, revenue of $11.43B beats by $490M
Recommended For You
About MOH Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|MOH
|-
|-
|Molina Healthcare, Inc.