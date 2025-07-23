Molina Healthcare Non-GAAP EPS of $5.48 misses by $0.05, revenue of $11.43B beats by $490M

  • Molina Healthcare press release (NYSE:MOH): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.48 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $11.43B (+15.7% Y/Y) beats by $490M.

  • Guidance metrics are summarized below:

     

    Full Year 2025 Guidance

    		  
     

    Premium Revenue

    $42.0B

    		  
     

    Total Revenue

    $44.0B

    		  
     

    GAAP Net Income

    $912M

    		  
     

    Adjusted Net Income

    $1,028M

    		  
     

    GAAP EPS – Diluted

    ≥ $16.90

    		  
     

    Adjusted EPS – Diluted

    ≥ $19.00

    		  
     

    Diluted weighted average shares

    54.1M

    		  
           
     

    MCR

    90.2%

    		  
     

    Medicaid

    90.9%

    		  
     

    Medicare

    90.0%

    		  
     

    Marketplace

    85.1%

    		  
           
     

    GAAP G&A Ratio

    6.7%

    		  
     

    Adjusted G&A Ratio

    6.6%

    		  
     

    Effective Tax Rate

    25.3%

    		  
     

    GAAP Pre-tax Margin

    2.8%

    		  
     

    Adjusted Pre-tax Margin

    3.1%

