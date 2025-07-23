- Kaiser Aluminum press release (NASDAQ:KALU): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.45.
- Revenue of $823M (+6.5% Y/Y) beats by $36.3M.
- For the full year 2025, the company maintains an outlook for a 5% to 10% year-over-year increase in Conversion Revenue and raises
Kaiser Aluminum Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.45, revenue of $823M beats by $36.3M
