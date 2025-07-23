- Armstrong World (NYSE:AWI) declares $0.308/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 0.74%
- Payable Aug. 21; for shareholders of record Aug. 7; ex-div Aug. 7.
- See AWI Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
More on Armstrong World
- Armstrong World Industries: No Change In Opinion, Even After A Great Quarter
- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation
- Armstrong World Industries expects strong growth in architectural specialties segment with 20% target for 2025
- Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating on Armstrong World