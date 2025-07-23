- Southwest Airlines press release (NYSE:LUV): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $7.24B (-1.5% Y/Y) misses by $50M.
- Maintaining targets of $1.8 billion full year 2025 and $4.3 billion full year 2026 incremental earnings before interest and taxes, excluding special
Southwest Airlines Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 misses by $0.08, revenue of $7.24B misses by $50M
