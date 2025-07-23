Southwest Airlines Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 misses by $0.08, revenue of $7.24B misses by $50M

Jul. 23, 2025 4:49 PM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV) StockBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Southwest Airlines press release (NYSE:LUV): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $7.24B (-1.5% Y/Y) misses by $50M.
  • Maintaining targets of $1.8 billion full year 2025 and $4.3 billion full year 2026 incremental earnings before interest and taxes, excluding special

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About LUV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LUV--
Southwest Airlines Co.

Trending Analysis

Trending News