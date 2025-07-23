- Southern Missouri (NASDAQ:SMBC) declares $0.25/share quarterly dividend, 8.7% increase from prior dividend of $0.23.
- Forward yield 1.77%
- Payable Aug. 29; for shareholders of record Aug. 15; ex-div Aug. 15.
