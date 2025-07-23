- Waste Connections press release (NYSE:WCN): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $2.41B (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Maintains full year 2025 outlook of $9.45 billion in revenue, $3.12 billion in adjusted EBITDA and $1.30 billion in adjusted free cash flow
