Waste Connections Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.04, revenue of $2.41B beats by $20M

Jul. 23, 2025 4:51 PM ETWaste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Stock, WCN:CA StockBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Waste Connections press release (NYSE:WCN): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $2.41B (+7.1% Y/Y).
  • Maintains full year 2025 outlook of $9.45 billion in revenue, $3.12 billion in adjusted EBITDA and $1.30 billion in adjusted free cash flow

