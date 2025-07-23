- First Merchants press release (NASDAQ:FRME): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.68 misses by $0.26.
- Revenue of $164.32M (+2.8% Y/Y) misses by $8.09M.
- Robust capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.35%.
- Repurchased 818,480 shares totaling $31.7 million year-to-date; Repurchased 582,486
