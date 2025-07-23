First Merchants GAAP EPS of $0.68 misses by $0.26, revenue of $164.32M misses by $8.09M

Jul. 23, 2025 5:01 PM ETFirst Merchants Corporation (FRME) StockBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • First Merchants press release (NASDAQ:FRME): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.68 misses by $0.26.
  • Revenue of $164.32M (+2.8% Y/Y) misses by $8.09M.
  • Robust capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.35%.
  • Repurchased 818,480 shares totaling $31.7 million year-to-date; Repurchased 582,486

