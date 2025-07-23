Colony Bankcorp Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.05, revenue of $32.48M beats by $0.18M

Jul. 23, 2025 5:04 PM ETColony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) StockBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Colony Bankcorp press release (NYSE:CBAN): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $32.48M (+16.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.18M.
  • Preliminary tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, total risk-based capital ratio and common equity tier one capital ratio were 9.61%, 13.42%, 16.06%, and 12.34%, respectively, at June 30, 2025.
  •  

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About CBAN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CBAN--
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News