- Colony Bankcorp press release (NYSE:CBAN): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $32.48M (+16.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.18M.
- Preliminary tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, total risk-based capital ratio and common equity tier one capital ratio were 9.61%, 13.42%, 16.06%, and 12.34%, respectively, at June 30, 2025.
-
Colony Bankcorp Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.05, revenue of $32.48M beats by $0.18M
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About CBAN Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|CBAN
|-
|-
|Colony Bankcorp, Inc.