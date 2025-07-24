- Dow press release (NYSE:DOW): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.42 misses by $0.25.
- Revenue of $10.1B (-7.3% Y/Y) misses by $130M.
- Net sales were $10.1 billion, down 7% year-over-year, reflecting declines in all operating segments. Sequentially, net sales were down 3%, as seasonally higher demand in Performance Materials & Coatings
Dow Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.42 misses by $0.25, revenue of $10.1B misses by $130M
