Dow Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.42 misses by $0.25, revenue of $10.1B misses by $130M

Jul. 24, 2025 6:03 AM ETDow Inc. (DOW) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Dow press release (NYSE:DOW): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.42 misses by $0.25.
  • Revenue of $10.1B (-7.3% Y/Y) misses by $130M.
  • Net sales were $10.1 billion, down 7% year-over-year, reflecting declines in all operating segments. Sequentially, net sales were down 3%, as seasonally higher demand in Performance Materials & Coatings

