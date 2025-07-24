FinancialsBread Financial's June credit card delinquency unchanged, charge-offs downJul. 24, 2025 7:31 AM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) StockBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News EditorPlay(1min)Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH) said on Thursday that its June 2025 credit card delinquency rate was unchanged from the prior month, while the net charge-off rate decreased. Shares were +1.25% pre-market after the financial services company declared Q2 earningsRecommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »About BFH StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgBFH--Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.Trending AnalysisTrending News