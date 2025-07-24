Bread Financial's June credit card delinquency unchanged, charge-offs down

Jul. 24, 2025 7:31 AM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) StockBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH) said on Thursday that its June 2025 credit card delinquency rate was unchanged from the prior month, while the net charge-off rate decreased.

Shares were +1.25% pre-market after the financial services company declared Q2 earnings

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About BFH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BFH--
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News