Intel shareholder suit accusing chipmaker of hiding foundry issues tossed

Jul. 24, 2025 1:33 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC) StockBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A federal judge in California threw out a lawsuit filed by a group of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shareholders who accused the company of hiding problems related to its foundry business that once revealed, led to a share price plunge.

The suit

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC--
Intel Corporation

Trending Analysis

Trending News