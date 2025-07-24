Scholastic Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.02, revenue of $508.3M beats by $13.71M

Jul. 24, 2025 4:03 PM ETScholastic Corporation (SCHL) StockBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Scholastic press release (NASDAQ:SCHL): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $508.3M (+7.0% Y/Y) beats by $13.71M.
  • Shares +0.14%.

  • Outlook

    The Company is targeting significant growth in fiscal 2026 Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the accompanying tables) to $160 million

