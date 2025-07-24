- Scholastic press release (NASDAQ:SCHL): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $508.3M (+7.0% Y/Y) beats by $13.71M.
- Shares +0.14%.
-
Outlook
The Company is targeting significant growth in fiscal 2026 Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the accompanying tables) to $160 million
Scholastic Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.02, revenue of $508.3M beats by $13.71M
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About SCHL Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|SCHL
|-
|-
|Scholastic Corporation