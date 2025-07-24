Invesco Mortgage Capital Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.01

  • Invesco Mortgage Capital press release (NYSE:IVR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.01.
  • Book value per common share of $8.05 compared to $8.81 as of March 31, 2025
  • Economic return of (4.8)% compared to 2.6% in Q1 2025

