- Invesco Mortgage Capital press release (NYSE:IVR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.01.
- Book value per common share of $8.05 compared to $8.81 as of March 31, 2025
- Economic return of (4.8)% compared to 2.6% in Q1 2025
