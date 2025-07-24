AST SpaceMobile announces $500M convertible notes offering, registered direct equity sale, debt repurchase plan

Jul. 24, 2025 4:34 PM ETAST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) StockBy: Khushi Singh, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) is launching a $500M private offering of convertible senior notes due 2032, with an option to sell an additional $75M to initial purchasers.
  • The notes will be convertible into cash, stock, or a combination and bear semiannual interest; exact terms

Recommended For You

About ASTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASTS--
AST SpaceMobile, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News