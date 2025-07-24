- Comfort Systems (NYSE:FIX) declares $0.50/share quarterly dividend, 11.1% increase from prior dividend of $0.45.
- Forward yield 0.36%
- Payable Aug. 25; for shareholders of record Aug. 14; ex-div Aug. 14.
