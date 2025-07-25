- Compañía de Minas Buenaventura press release (NYSE:BVN): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.36 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $369.5M (+33.3% Y/Y) beats by $43.86M.
- 2Q25 EBITDA from direct operations was US$ 130.1 million, compared to US$ 107.2 million reported in 2Q24.
