GrafTech International Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 misses by $0.06, revenue of $131.84M beats by $1.4M

Jul. 25, 2025 6:54 AM ETGrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • GrafTech International press release (NYSE:EAF): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $131.84M (-4.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.4M.
  • Sales volume of 28.6 thousand MT
  • Now project a 7-9% year-over-year decline in our cash costs per MT for 2025 on a full-year basis, exceeding our previous guidance range of a mid-single digit percentage point decline.

