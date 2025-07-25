- GrafTech International press release (NYSE:EAF): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $131.84M (-4.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.4M.
- Sales volume of 28.6 thousand MT
- Now project a 7-9% year-over-year decline in our cash costs per MT for 2025 on a full-year basis, exceeding our previous guidance range of a mid-single digit percentage point decline.
