- Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) declares $0.52/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 3.3%
- Payable Sept. 19; for shareholders of record Sept. 9; ex-div Sept. 9.
More on Kontoor Brands
