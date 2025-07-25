HCA Healthcare Non-GAAP EPS of $6.84 beats by $0.52, revenue of $18.61B beats by $110M

  • HCA Healthcare press release (NYSE:HCA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $6.84 beats by $0.52.
  • Revenue of $18.61B (+6.4% Y/Y) beats by $110M.
  • Same facility admissions increased 1.8 percent and same facility equivalent admissions increased 1.7 percent
