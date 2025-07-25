- Gentex press release (NASDAQ:GNTX): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $657.9M (+14.8% Y/Y) beats by $36.72M.
- Gentex and VOXX Consolidated net sales totaled $657.9 million, a 15% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024, which did not include VOXX
Gentex Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.08, revenue of $657.9M beats by $36.72M
