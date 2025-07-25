TriNet Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 beats by $0.12

Jul. 25, 2025 8:06 AM ETTriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) StockBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • TriNet press release (NYSE:TNET): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $1.24B (flat Y/Y).
  • Professional service revenues decreased 8% to $172 million compared to the same period last year.
  • FY25 revenue consensus of $1.13B, EPS consensus of $4.15
   

Full Year 2025

(dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)

    

Low

  

High

Total Revenues

    

$4,950

  

$5,140

Professional Service Revenues

    

$700

  

$730

Insurance Cost Ratio

    

92 %

  

90 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

    

7 %

  

9 %

Diluted net income per share of common stock

    

$1.90

  

$3.40

Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted

    

$3.25

  

$4.75

