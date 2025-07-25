- TriNet press release (NYSE:TNET): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $1.24B (flat Y/Y).
- Professional service revenues decreased 8% to $172 million compared to the same period last year.
- FY25 revenue consensus of $1.13B, EPS consensus of $4.15
|
Full Year 2025
|
(dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)
|
Low
|
High
|
Total Revenues
|
$4,950
|
$5,140
|
Professional Service Revenues
|
$700
|
$730
|
Insurance Cost Ratio
|
92 %
|
90 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
7 %
|
9 %
|
Diluted net income per share of common stock
|
$1.90
|
$3.40
|
Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted
|
$3.25
|
$4.75