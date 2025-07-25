U.S. Cellular to pay billions in special dividends, change corporate name after closing T-Mobile deal

On the MoveDividend Stocks NewsConsumerU.S. Cellular to pay billions in special dividends, change corporate name after closing T-Mobile dealJul. 25, 2025 10:46 AM ETUnited States Cellular Corporation (USM) Stock, TMUS Stock, TDS StockBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor7 CommentsPlay(2min)JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty ImagesUnited States Cellular (NYSE:USM) expects to issue a special dividend between $22.50 and $23.75 per share to shareholders following the closing of the sale of its wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS). Shares of the company Recommended For YouRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgUSMUSM--TDSTDS--TMUSTMUS--1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YCompareTrending AnalysisTrending News