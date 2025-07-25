U.S. Cellular to pay billions in special dividends, change corporate name after closing T-Mobile deal

UScellular Business Office in Madison, Wisconsin, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) expects to issue a special dividend between $22.50 and $23.75 per share to shareholders following the closing of the sale of its wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Shares of the company

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USM
--
TDS
--
TMUS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News