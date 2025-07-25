OpenAI competitor Anthropic wants more funding to double valuation - report

  • Anthropic, an AI startup widely seen as a rival to OpenAI, is said to have had early talks for a new funding round that would more than double its valuation to more than $150B.
  • The startup is currently valued at $61.5B.

