TechOpenAI competitor Anthropic wants more funding to double valuation - reportJul. 25, 2025 3:52 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock, AMZN Stock, GOOG Stock, GOOGL StockBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 CommentPlay(<1min)Jonathan Kitchen Anthropic, an AI startup widely seen as a rival to OpenAI, is said to have had early talks for a new funding round that would more than double its valuation to more than $150B. The startup is currently valued at $61.5B.