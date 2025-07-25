- Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) filed a prospectus for resale of 1.33M common shares by existing investors. The offering includes 666,497 outstanding shares and 666,497 shares issuable upon warrant exercise.
- Actuate will not receive proceeds from the resale of shares, but will receive funds from any warrant exercises.
- Source: SEC filing
