Actuate Therapeutics registers 1.33M shares for resale by investors

Jul. 25, 2025 4:14 PM ETActuate Therapeutics, Inc. (ACTU) StockBy: Khushi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) filed a prospectus for resale of 1.33M common shares by existing investors. The offering includes 666,497 outstanding shares and 666,497 shares issuable upon warrant exercise.
  • Actuate will not receive proceeds from the resale of shares, but will receive funds from any warrant exercises.
  • Source: SEC filing

