- MedX Health (TSXV:MDX:CA) proposes a non-brokered private placement of up to CAD $2.5M at $0.075/unit.
- Each unit includes one common share and half of a warrant exercisable at $0.10 for one year.
- Minimum subscription of $500,000 is required; closing may occur in tranches and is subject to regulatory approvals.
- Funds will support the DermSecure telemedicine platform, occupational health market expansion, and corporate needs.
- Separately, MedX granted 500,000 stock options to a consultant at $0.10/share, valid for five years.
- 6.95M options remain available under the company's Incentive Stock Option Plan.
