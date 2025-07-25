MedX Health launches $2.5M private placement to support tech development

Jul. 25, 2025 4:40 PM ETMedX Health Corp (MDX:CA) Stock, MDXHF StockBy: Khushi Singh, SA News Editor
  • MedX Health (TSXV:MDX:CA) proposes a non-brokered private placement of up to CAD $2.5M at $0.075/unit.
  • Each unit includes one common share and half of a warrant exercisable at $0.10 for one year.
  • Minimum subscription of $500,000 is required; closing may occur in tranches and is subject to regulatory approvals.
  • Funds will support the DermSecure telemedicine platform, occupational health market expansion, and corporate needs.
  • Separately, MedX granted 500,000 stock options to a consultant at $0.10/share, valid for five years.
  • 6.95M options remain available under the company's Incentive Stock Option Plan.
  • Source: Press release

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MDXHF
--
MDX:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News