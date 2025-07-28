Tamboran Resources names interim CEO

Jul. 28, 2025 1:43 AM ETTamboran Resources Corporation (TBN) StockBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) has named board chair Dick Stoneburner as its interim CEO.
  • In conjunction, Joel Riddle has stepped down as CEO and managing director. Tamboran has engaged an executive search firm board to find a new permanent CEO.
  • Stoneburner will

