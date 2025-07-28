- Precision Global entered a partnership with CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to manage four of its Texas-based storage facilities.
- As of July 25, 2025, CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) officially assumed third-party management of these properties, marking a significant milestone in PGC’s expansion within the self-storage sector.
More on CubeSmart
- CubeSmart: A Storage REIT To Store Future Value, As Portfolio Grows
- CubeSmart (CUBE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- CubeSmart 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation
- CubeSmart raised to Buy at BofA on conservative guidance, urban market exposure
- CubeSmart highlights steady performance with $0.64 FFO in Q1 2025 and acquisition updates