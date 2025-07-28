Precision Global partners with CubeSmart to manage Texas facilities

Jul. 28, 2025 2:12 AM ETCubeSmart (CUBE) StockBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment

 

  • Precision Global entered a partnership with CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to manage four of its Texas-based storage facilities.
  • As of July 25, 2025, CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) officially assumed third-party management of these properties, marking a significant milestone in PGC’s expansion within the self-storage sector.

