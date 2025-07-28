Chinese OpenAI challenger Zhipu is said to unveil new open-source model

Jul. 28, 2025 3:39 AM ET, , , By: Arundhati Sarkar, SA News Editor
  • Zhipu is reportedly releasing its biggest open-source model to date, joining a growing number of Chinese firms ramping up their free artificial intelligence offerings.
  • The startup will release GLM-4.5, an update to its flagship model, as soon as Monday, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person familiar with the plan.
  • Zhipu AI, one of China's most promising challengers to OpenAI (MSFT), recently raised 1 billion yuan ($139 million) from a state-owned venture capital firm in Shanghai and its parent Zhangjiang Group.

