- Forvia SE press release (OTCPK:FURCF): 1H EBITDA increased by €127m and Capex and Capitalized R&D reduced by €232M
- Revenue of €13.48B (-0.4% Y/Y).
- Organic growth of 1.1%, driven by Electronics and Seating.
- Operating margin up 20bps, supported by strict cost control, well-contained impact of US tariffs and the first benefits of the EU-FORWARD program.
- Net Cash Flow more than doubled vs H1 2024, driven by recurring elements:
- Net result penalized by non-cash financial assets depreciation related to SYMBIO.