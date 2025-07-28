Forvia SE reports 1H results

Jul. 28, 2025 4:39 AM ETForvia SE (FURCF) Stock, FAURY StockBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Forvia SE press release (OTCPK:FURCF): 1H EBITDA increased by €127m and Capex and Capitalized R&D reduced by €232M
  • Revenue of €13.48B (-0.4% Y/Y).
  • Organic growth of 1.1%, driven by Electronics and Seating.
  • Operating margin up 20bps, supported by strict cost control, well-contained impact of US tariffs and the first benefits of the EU-FORWARD program.
  • Net Cash Flow more than doubled vs H1 2024, driven by recurring elements: 
  • Net result penalized by non-cash financial assets depreciation related to SYMBIO.

