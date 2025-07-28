Nordex Ag reports Q2 results

Jul. 28, 2025 4:43 AM ETNordex SE (NRDXF) Stock, NRXXY StockBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

  • Nordex Ag press release (OTCPK:NRDXF): Q2 Strong net income of EUR 31 million in Q2/2025 versus EUR 0.5 million in the previous year quarter

  • Revenue of EUR 1.9B (flat Y/Y).

  • Order intake of 2.3 GW showing a substantial growth versus Q2/2024

  • EBITDA totaled EUR 108 million with an EBITDA margin of 5.8 percent, marking another step up in profitability and reinforcing the positive margin trend

  • Substantial free cash flow generation of EUR 145 million in Q2/2025 supported by positive operating business

  • Full year guidance confirmed

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NRDXF
--
NRXXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News