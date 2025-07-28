Nordex Ag press release (OTCPK:NRDXF): Q2 Strong net income of EUR 31 million in Q2/2025 versus EUR 0.5 million in the previous year quarter
Revenue of EUR 1.9B (flat Y/Y).
Order intake of 2.3 GW showing a substantial growth versus Q2/2024
EBITDA totaled EUR 108 million with an EBITDA margin of 5.8 percent, marking another step up in profitability and reinforcing the positive margin trend
Substantial free cash flow generation of EUR 145 million in Q2/2025 supported by positive operating business
Full year guidance confirmed