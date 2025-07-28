- Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) declares $0.625/share quarterly dividend, 7.8% increase from prior dividend of $0.580.
- Forward yield 1.02%
- Payable Oct. 15; for shareholders of record Oct. 2; ex-div Oct. 2.
- See RSG Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
More on Republic Services
- Republic Services: Trashing Your Way To Wealth
- Republic Services: Amazing Growth Story, But Not Worth Paying Big-Tech Prices
- Weekly top industrial gainers and losers: Generac Holdings, Boeing lead, Lockheed Martin ends in red
- Weekly top industrial gainers and losers: GE Vernova tops chart, Copart trails
- Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating on Republic Services