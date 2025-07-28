- Rithm Capital press release (NYSE:RITM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.22B (-0.8% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
- Book value per common share of $12.71
