- Revvity press release (NYSE:RVTY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $720M (+4.1% Y/Y) beats by $8.67M.
- For the full year 2025, the Company is raising its full year revenue guidance to $2.84-$2.88 billion to reflect recent changes in foreign currency exchange rates and assumes 2% to 4% organic growth. The Company is also updating its adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $4.85 to $4.95.
