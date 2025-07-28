Revvity Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.04, revenue of $720M beats by $8.67M

Jul. 28, 2025 6:47 AM ETRevvity, Inc. (RVTY) StockBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Revvity press release (NYSE:RVTY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $720M (+4.1% Y/Y) beats by $8.67M.
  • For the full year 2025, the Company is raising its full year revenue guidance to $2.84-$2.88 billion to reflect recent changes in foreign currency exchange rates and assumes 2% to 4% organic growth. The Company is also updating its adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $4.85 to $4.95.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About RVTY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RVTY--
Revvity, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News