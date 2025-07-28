Alliance Resource Partners GAAP EPS of $0.46 misses by $0.15, revenue of $547.5M misses by $36.41M

  • Alliance Resource Partners press release (NASDAQ:ARLP): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.46 misses by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $547.5M (-7.7% Y/Y) misses by $36.41M.
  • Increased coal sales volumes to 8.4 million tons sold, up 6.8% year-over-year and included record months for tons shipped at Hamilton and River

Recommended For You

About ARLP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARLP--
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Common Units

Trending Analysis

Trending News