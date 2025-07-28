- Alliance Resource Partners press release (NASDAQ:ARLP): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.46 misses by $0.15.
- Revenue of $547.5M (-7.7% Y/Y) misses by $36.41M.
- Increased coal sales volumes to 8.4 million tons sold, up 6.8% year-over-year and included record months for tons shipped at Hamilton and River
Alliance Resource Partners GAAP EPS of $0.46 misses by $0.15, revenue of $547.5M misses by $36.41M
