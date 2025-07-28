Bankwell Financial GAAP EPS of $1.15, revenue of $25.99M

Jul. 28, 2025 7:07 AM ETBankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Bankwell Financial press release (NASDAQ:BWFG): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.15.
  • Revenue of $25.99M (+18.7% Y/Y).
  • Net interest margin was 3.10%, up 29 basis points from the first quarter of 2025, with reduced deposit costs on both time and non-maturity deposits contributing meaningfully to the linked-quarter expansion. Second quarter cost of deposits of 3.40% improved 20 basis points to linked quarter, with a June 2025 "exit" rate of 3.28%.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About BWFG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BWFG--
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News