Computer Modelling Group gets new finance chief

  • Computer Modelling Group (TSX:CMG:CA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Vipin Khullar as CFO, effective today.
  • This leadership addition marks a major step in CMG’s continued evolution, adding key expertise to support the execution of the company’s growth strategy.
  • Mr. Khullar joins CMG from the Perseus Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., where he most recently served as CFO. 

