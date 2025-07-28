- Computer Modelling Group (TSX:CMG:CA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Vipin Khullar as CFO, effective today.
- This leadership addition marks a major step in CMG’s continued evolution, adding key expertise to support the execution of the company’s growth strategy.
- Mr. Khullar joins CMG from the Perseus Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., where he most recently served as CFO.
Computer Modelling Group gets new finance chief
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About CMG:CA Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|CMG:CA
|-
|-
|Computer Modelling Group Ltd.