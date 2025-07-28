ConsumerScripps proposes $650M notes offeringJul. 28, 2025 8:00 AM ETThe E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) StockBy: Preeti Singh, SA News EditorPlay(<1min)The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has launched an offering of $650 million of new senior secured second-lien notes. The notes are expected to mature in 2030. Scripps plans to use the net proceeds of this offering to redeem all of itsRecommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »About SSP StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgSSP--The E.W. Scripps CompanyTrending AnalysisTrending News