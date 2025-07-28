Scripps proposes $650M notes offering

Jul. 28, 2025 8:00 AM ETThe E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) StockBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has launched an offering of $650 million of new senior secured second-lien notes. The notes are expected to mature in 2030.

Scripps plans to use the net proceeds of this offering to redeem all of its

