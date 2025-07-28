Zymeworks' IND for liver cancer antibody-drug conjugate given FDA clearance

Jul. 28, 2025 10:19 AM ETZymeworks Inc. (ZYME) StockBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
Human liver cancer concept, liver cirrhosis

  • The U.S. FDA has cleared an Investigational new drug application (IND) for Zymeworks' (NASDAQ:ZYME) ZW251, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of heaptocellular carcinoma.
  • The candidate is considered a novel glypican-3 (GPC3)-targeted ADC utilizing Zymeworks' proprietary topoisomerase 1 inhibitor (TOPO1i) payload, ZD06519.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About ZYME Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZYME--
Zymeworks Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News