Zymeworks' IND for liver cancer antibody-drug conjugate given FDA clearance

- The U.S. FDA has cleared an Investigational new drug application (IND) for Zymeworks' (NASDAQ:ZYME) ZW251, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of heaptocellular carcinoma.
- The candidate is considered a novel glypican-3 (GPC3)-targeted ADC utilizing Zymeworks' proprietary topoisomerase 1 inhibitor (TOPO1i) payload, ZD06519.
