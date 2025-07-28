UnitedHealth faces critical test as Q2 results loom

Jul. 28, 2025 10:51 AM ETUnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Stock, , , , By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
UnitedHealthcare Indiana Office. UnitedHealth Group Provides Employer, Individual and Family Health Insurance.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) will report Q2 results on Tuesday, July 29, in what is shaping up to be one of its most consequential earnings calls in years.

The health insurer is expected to post EPS of $4.49, down 34% Y/Y, on revenue

Recommended For You

About UNH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNH--
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

Trending Analysis

Trending News