Freeport-McMoRan, Comex copper drop as Chile reportedly seeks tariff exemption

Jul. 28, 2025 12:35 PM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Stock, , , , , , , , By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Many copper bobbins, warehouse copper pipes.

SimoneN/iStock via Getty Images

Copper futures on New York's Comex fell sharply Monday after Chile’s finance minister said he will push for an exemption from tariffs on the metal shipped into the U.S. when trade talks begin in Washington this week.

Most-active September copper

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About FCX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FCX--
Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News