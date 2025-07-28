- Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.12 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $365.48M.
More on Regency Centers
- Regency Centers: Stability And Profitability Through Preferred Shares
- Regency Centers: A Suitable Income Stock Despite Slowing Growth
- Regency Centers Corporation 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation
- Regency Centers prices $400M senior unsecured notes offering
- Regency centers reaffirms 2025 guidance with 6% FFO growth driven by rising NOI