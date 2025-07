Shipping shares A.P. Moller-Maersk (AKMBY) (OTCPK:AMKBF) and Hapag-Lloyd (OTCPK:HPGLY) (OTCPK:HLAGF) -2.1% and -1.3%, respectively, in European trading after the European Union said its trade agreement with the U.S. would chop in half the proposed 30% blanket tariffs to 15% on most products and