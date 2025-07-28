American Assets Trust Q2 Earnings Preview

Jul. 28, 2025 5:35 PM ETAmerican Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) StockBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th, after market close.

    • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $108.23M (-2.4% Y/Y).

