- American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th, after market close.
The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $108.23M (-2.4% Y/Y).
