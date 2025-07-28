Albertsons and Kroger continue to fight legal battles

Jul. 28, 2025 3:10 PM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Stock, KR StockBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
Kroger Outdoor Sign

WendellandCarolyn

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) has requested more detail from Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) about the personal conduct by former CEO Rodney McMullen that led the grocery stor operator to replace him. In a court filing, attorneys for Albertsons (

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KR
--
ACI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News