Weatherford upgraded, Halliburton cut at Piper Sandler as rate of change diverts

Jul. 28, 2025 3:27 PM ETWeatherford International plc (WFRD) StockHALBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Sunset Over Pumpjack Silhouette With Copy Space

ronniechua/iStock via Getty Images

Weatherford (NASDAQ:WFRD) +4.2% to its highest in nearly five months on Monday as Piper Sandler upgraded shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $73 price target, raised from $62, while downgrading oilfield services peer Halliburton (HAL

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About WFRD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WFRD--
Weatherford International plc

Trending Analysis

Trending News