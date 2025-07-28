- Cincinnati Financial press release (NASDAQ:CINF): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.97 beats by $0.58.
- Revenue of $3.25B (+28.0% Y/Y) beats by $460M.
- Shares -0.03%.
- $373 million increase in second-quarter 2025 net income, compared with second-quarter 2024, including the effects of after-tax net increases
