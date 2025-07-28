Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) slumped in postmarket action on Monday after falling short of consensus estimates with its Q2 earnings report. "As expected, the second quarter continued to be impacted by competitors stockpiling Asian imports into the U.S. Despite this, we are well positioned
Whirlpool slides 12% after weak earnings due to tariff-related stockpiling of competitors' products
