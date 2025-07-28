Xperi announces preliminary Q2 results and slashes FY25 outlook

Jul. 28, 2025 4:55 PM ETXperi Inc. (XPER) StockBy: Akanksha Khushi, SA News Editor

Xperi (NYSE:XPER) announced on Monday preliminary second quarter 2025 financial results.

The company expects adjusted EBITDA of $15 million on $106 million of revenue.

The company estimates $10 million of positive operating cash flow and $5 million of free cash flow in

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About XPER Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XPER--
Xperi Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News